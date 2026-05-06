Boost for Public Hospitals as Delta Rolls Out Nationwide Bed Donation

Delta Beverages has started distributing 100 modern hospital beds to public health facilities across the country’s 10 provinces beginning with Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare.

The donation, made through its Lager Beer Business and flagship brand Castle Lager follows a pledge issued during the 10th anniversary celebrations of the National Castle Lager Braai Day.

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Wednesday, Delta Corporation Marketing Director Irimayi Muzorewa said the initiative was a way of giving back to communities that supported the brand.

“On behalf of Delta Beverages’ Lager Beer Business, we are pleased to fulfil a commitment made through our flagship brand, Castle Lager. We pledged to donate 100 state-of-the-art hospital beds, which will be distributed across the ten provinces of the country,” Muzorewa said.

Sally Mugabe Central Hospital is the first of ten facilities set to benefit from the nationwide rollout. The hospital, one of the country’s largest referral centres treats thousands of patients every year.

Muzorewa said the donation was aimed at improving patient comfort and supporting healthcare delivery.

“We trust that this donation will support your ongoing efforts to deliver quality healthcare and enhance patient comfort,” he said, adding that the company remained committed to supporting national development.

Hospital officials welcomed the gesture. Chief Medical Officer Dr Hopewell Mungani said Sally Mugabe Hospital had a shortfall of 57 beds adding that the donation would ease pressure on the facility.

“We would like to thank Delta for this support and this will go a long way in the delivery of health services at this institution,” Mungani said.