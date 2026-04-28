Artists Get Crumbs as ZIMURA Salaries Hit $33k Month

Musicians are voicing fresh concerns over low royalty payments after the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) told parliament it spends more than $30 000 each month on staff salaries.

The issue emerged during ZIMURA’s appearance before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Media where lawmakers questioned the organisation over artist welfare and revenue distribution.

Many local artists have long complained that they receive less than $100 a year in royalties despite their music being widely played on radio, television and public platforms.

During the hearing, ZIMURA said it was also supporting members through a partnership with funeral services provider Nyaradzo.

Acting Director Henry Makombe said the arrangement gives members access to burial assistance at no charge.

He said the package includes mortuary services, a hearse, tents and other funeral support aimed at ensuring dignified burials for artists.

But attention turned to the organisation’s finances when Finance Officer Shelly Chaunoita disclosed the size of the monthly wage bill.

“ZIMURA used to have four employees when licensing compliance was high, but the environment has changed. Even if we reduce staff numbers, our current monthly wage bill is around $33 000 for 41 employees.” she said.

The disclosure is likely to intensify scrutiny of the collecting society which has faced criticism from musicians over transparency and payouts.

Earlier this year, the Minister of Justice dissolved the ZIMURA board following protests by artists who accused the organisation of paying them “peanuts” despite their contribution to the music industry.

ZIMURA is responsible for collecting licence fees from businesses and broadcasters that use copyrighted music and distributing royalties to registered rights holders.