Factionalism Has Crippled Operations At Zanu PF HQ: Mliswa

The Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has made sensational claims of deep rooted factionalism in the ruling Zanu-PF saying it has crippled operations at the party headquarters.

The former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson said party structures were now ineffective, something he said could spell doom for the revolutionary movement come elections.

He fingered Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband Chris, local government minister July Moyo and Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi among others of running a faction fighting the presidium.

“In Manicaland, Chinamasa has teamed up with Monica to fight Oppah. Oppah’s ally is the now late Minister Gwaradzimba. She was very strong, educated& a war vet. So Oppah doesn’t have a strong ally anymore.

“The same team has ganged up in Mash West with Chris Mutsvangwa now the most senior Politburo member. They have teamed with Ziyambi to have Chinamasa, the acting PC, to endorse an ally Abbiah Muchere as the acting Chairperson, following Ziyambi’s elevation to the Politburo,” said Mliswa.