Fastjet Continues To Fly High

Budget airline, Fastjet Zimbabwe was Friday awarded by the World Travel Awards as “Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2021” for the sixth consecutive year.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category named as the winner.

World Travel Awards is a leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – and today they unveiled their Africa and Indian Ocean 2021 winners. The awards acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries and are recognised globally as a sign of industry excellence.

A Fastjet spokesperson said, “We take pride in making the customer the centre of our business philosophy, operations and new business initiatives, and we thank all customers and industry professionals who voted for us.

“This recognition is an acknowledgement of the dedication and hard work of our staff, and the airline’s commitment to maintain and grow services against a backdrop of significant global challenges. We are therefore proud to be named Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline for 2021, in this our sixth consecutive year of winning this award”.

Graham Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards, said “Our winners represent the very best of travel and hospitality in Africa and the Indian Ocean and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”

Meanwhile, the airline introduced its latest flight schedule between Victoria Falls and Nelspruit’s, Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport in South Africa effective from Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

The additional route between Zimbabwe and South Africa will initially be operated by Fastjet three times a week, on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. This will increase to a daily service effective from July 2022. Fastjet will operate the route using the airline’s Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft.

A Fastjet spokesperson said, “We see this route as a natural link for the onward tourism development in the Southern African region. This new route connects one of the prime areas for tourism in South Africa with one of the main entry points to Africa’s Eden and Zimbabwe’s tourism capital, Victoria Falls.

“The timings of the route will allow the passenger from Victoria Falls to Nelspruit sufficient time to enjoy a leisurely breakfast and yet arrive in Nelspruit in time for an air shuttle to their Private Game Reserve and an afternoon Game Drive.

“Customers travelling to Victoria Falls will have time for a morning Game drive, before taking the air shuttle to connect to the Fastjet flight, arriving in Victoria Falls in time for a sundowner cruise on the Zambezi”.

Customers will be able to make bookings via www.fastjet.com from early next week.

The Victoria Falls – Kruger Mpumalanga flights become the third destination the value airline connects Victoria Falls with.

Currently, the award-winning airline has scheduled regular flights from Harare and Johannesburg to Victoria Falls.