First Capital Opens New Highfields branch

First Capital Bank Limited (FCB) has opened a new branch in the high-density suburb of Highfields, Harare in an endeavour to bring a range of financial services to the communities.

The new branch, which opened its doors to the public on Saturday, is the 26th branch nationwide.

Speaking at the official opening event, First Capital Bank Consumer Banking Director Angela Kamhiriri said as a bank, they managed to see opportunities in different communities and they were now exploiting them.

“As a bank, we are nimble-footed. We see opportunities and we move in to exploit them. We have realised some of the opportunities that different communities are presenting to us as a bank, now it’s time to move in and exploit those opportunities. It is our commitment as a bank to expand our reach and provide convenient banking services to consumers,” she said.

The new branch is a service center that offers a wide range of services that include, new accounts opening, civil servants’ loans, transactional services, digital banking registration and money transfer services for other service providers like Western Union, RIA and Hello Paisa.

“Customers can expect a seamless banking experience, with dedicated staff members readily available to assist them with their financial needs.”

The regional bank representative said the opening of the new branch was aligned with its mission to empower individuals and businesses through innovative financial solutions.

“By bringing banking services closer to the people, First Capital Bank aims to contribute to the economic growth and development of Highfields and its environs,” read the statement from the bank.

Kamhiriri told journalists at the official opening event that FCB has grown in stature to become a regional banking institution and they now understand African banking, thus they are now able to provide banking solutions for Africa as a whole.

“We are a regional bank, we understand Africa. So, we are in a position to deliver solutions for Africa and from that perspective, we have really grown.”

