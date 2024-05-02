Siziba Walked Out Over Speaking Slot Dispute, Not Chanted Mantra: ZCTU

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has responded to reports surrounding the departure of former opposition legislator Gift Siziba from the May Day celebrations held at Gwanzura Stadium.

In a statement issued by ZCTU Secretary General Japhet Moyo, the union clarified that Siziba left the event due to a disagreement over speaking opportunities, not because of a mantra chanted by ZCTU President Florence Mucha Taruvinga.

According to Moyo, Siziba arrived late at the stadium and requested a speaking slot on behalf of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC). However, the ZCTU had decided not to allow political parties to speak, especially after President Taruvinga had already delivered her speech. When Siziba was informed of this decision, he chose to leave the stadium.

“It is unfortunate that spinners are claiming that he left because the ZCTU President had used the mantra ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’. It is also mischievous to twist the context in which the ZCTU President referred to the mantra,” said Moyo.

He further clarified the context in which President Taruvinga used the mantra, stating, “For the avoidance of any doubt, she said the following: ‘The mantra nyika inovakwa nevene vayo is indeed resonating to the inclusive Zimbabwe that we all want. But how does that happen with the level of inequalities that are currently obtaining where the citizenry is looking at the so-called Mbingas for crumbs?'”

Moyo continued by expressing disappointment at the misrepresentation of Taruvinga’s words, saying the ZCTU has a history of inviting political parties with parliamentary representatives to its commemorations.

This year, all political parties with parliamentary representatives were invited, and they were all in attendance. However, none were given the opportunity to speak, which led to Siziba’s departure.

“We expect decorum from our guests, and they should respect our protocols and programs,” Moyo said.

