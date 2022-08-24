Frustrated Zimbabweans Defend Xenophobic SA Minister

A section of Zimbabweans frustrated by the government failure to address the country’s economic problems have dashed to the defense of Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba who is making waves following a video in which she was captured tormenting a sick Shona speaking hospital patient.

In the video making rounds on social media, Ramathuba is seen protesting against the Zimbabwean national for seeking medical attention in South Africa.

She tells off the patient that they are crippling her province’s health system and that it is unfair for South African doctors to treat foreigners under a national budget dedicated for South Africans.

Though sympathy for their countryman was the logically expected reaction among Zimbabweans, it is vice versa. A decent number of Zimbabweans are siding with her while blaming the government for exposing citizens to ill-treatment in foreign countries.

” We are an embarrassment…we need to build our land and rise from the ashes! Get back to being the breadbasket of Africa, its never too late,” said Instagram user urbanmoonmedia_.

“Those are facts, they don’t owe us anything,” another user i_break_thru added.

“As Zimbabweans we’re just in denial asi doctor said it as it is… SA owes us nothing and it becomes worse when you don’t have proper documentation,” said nazl.iasy.

Journalist-cum-activist, Hopewell Chin’ono defended Ramathuba while blasting Zanu PF for looting resources that should have gone towards improving the country’s health system.

“This South African minister is right, Zimbabwe has become an embarrassment due to ZANUPF LOOTING,” he said.

Meanwhile, South African opposition party, The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for Ramathuba’s removal from a public office position and the revocation of her operating license as a professional doctor.

The EFF argues that South Africa, “cannot be led, at any level, by anyone who will not respect the dignity of African people. The MEC is a direct danger to our humanity…”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

