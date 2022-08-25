Sunday Buzz For Merrymakers At Sherwood Golf Course

It will be a cocktail of artistes affair on Sunday at Sherwood Golf Course when contemporary artistes serenade fans at the premium venue.

Headlining the acts are Selmor Mtukudzi, Pauline, Bazooka, Dhadza D and Mbeu.

The show will be free.

Selmor has been slowly building her music catalogue with hits such as Nguva Yangu, Tanda Mbizi and Bvururu.

She can also play copyrights from her late legendary father Oliver Mtukudzi.

“I am happy to be part of the line up. We don’t take our fans for granted and we are raring to go,” Selmor said.

The music sensation will have her musician husband Tendai Manatsa ably supporting her.

Pauline is one female urban groove diva who have managed to remain relevant over the years.

She has been around for almost two decades on the music scene and she is showing no signs of slowing down.

The former Mafriq band member has rebranded herself to be a mature on stage while maintaining her piercing voice that has endeared her with fans over the years.

Dhadza D is a ball of energy. A dancehall sensation who has also been around for a while while Bazooka represents a new generation of dancehall chanters who are ready to keep on the torch.

Mbeu bring the jazz-afrofusion feel on the show. The Norton bred artiste is known for his guitar playing prowess.

The artistes will bring a variety as they dish out their acts.

Sherwood Gold Course events manager Yasin Dhala said it was deliberate to have a cocktail of artistes from different genres.

“Sherwood is an inclusive platform and our mission is to promote all great music in its diverse genres. And we are not being selective on the audience that we want to grace our occasion hence the line up that attracts both the young and the mature,” he said.

“That is the third 5th August Celebration and it’s held annually. On the day we have lined up so many activities that includes Golf Tournament with winners walking away amazing Prizes, Kids Golf and Jumping Castle.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

