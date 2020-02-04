GMAZ Boss Threatens To Sue Matutu, Tsenengamu

A Harare businessman, and Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Chairman, Tafadzwa Musarara has threatened to sue Zanu PF Youth League leaders over corruption allegations they leveled against him on Monday.

Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu, who are both top ZanU PF youth league top officials mentioned Musarara in their all edged name and shame list of people who they said were bleeding the economy.

In a statement, Musarara denied participating in any subsidy programme in an individual capacity or as a company.

“On Monday 3 February 2020, Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu held a press conference in Harare whereat they made allegations that I am a corrupt businessman who is engaging in unethical business practices.

“They said I am working with a clique of white people to divert maize meal to the black market and consequently that I am responsible for the current shortage of maize meal in the shops. It was suggested that I have abused the Government subsidy programme on maize meal. The statement is false, malicious and defamatory. I, as an individual or through my company, have not participated in the subsidy programme,” said Musarara.

He argued that the country is experiencing maize shortages as a result of drought and was working to boost government efforts in importing maize.

“It is common cause that the country is presently experiencing a shortage of maize induced by drought. I am working, through Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe, on a private sector initiative to augment Government efforts in the importation of maize.

“Contrary to the suggestion that I am responsible for the shortage of maize meal I am working to ensure that the current shortages are addressed must point out that the brands produced by my company are not available on the black market” he said

Musarara said he was going to institute legal proceedings against the two Zanu PF youths leaders.

“Given the irresponsible statements that have been issued which as I have said

above are false, malicious and defamatory, I have instructed my legal practitioners to institute legal proceedings against the 2 gentlemen to vindicate my rights,” he said.

Matutu and Tsenengamu accused Musarara and two other business people of leading cartels that are bleeding the economy.