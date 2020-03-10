Govt Awards War Vets With Chrome Mining Claims

Cabinet has resolved to award War Veterans with mining claims in the chrome and steel sector, 263Chat can report.

Addressing the post cabinet briefing today, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said Mines Minister Winston Chitando had proposed for the reallocation of mining claims which were ceded by Zimalloys.

“These claims will be reallocated to other companies which will receive mining claims to sustain and expand ferrochrome production. This reallocation will be effected after 20 years, being 2 348 hectares of the total ceded claims which are a total of 11 747 hectares. The modus operandi of the distribution of claims to war veterans will be announced in due course” said Mutsvangwa

Speaking at the same briefing, Chitando said a twenty percent stake in the chrome, nickel and steel sub-sector is reserved for the war veterans and government is working on modalities and also developing a chrome development policy.

“In line with the US$12 billion milestone by 2023 in the mining sector, the steel and chrome sector is targeting to achieve one million tons of ore from the ‪360 000 tons we had in 2018 during this period.

“In the roll out of this programme, we are looking at synergies between ferrochrome producers and individuals. Government is also working on a chrome development policy that will outline the modalities,” said the Minister.

Chitando said the allocation of the claims were in line with Government’s policy on the welfare of War Veterans.

Government also announced that there will be a Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe credit loan which will be unveiled soon.