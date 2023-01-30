Govt Commits To Safety Of Journalists

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Deputy Minister Kindness Paradza, said the government will ensure that journalists operate in a free and safe environment.

Paradza made the remarks while speaking at the Zimbabwe Community News Awards ceremony in Harare on Friday last week.

“Zimbabwe under the Second Republic has made the safety of journalists an issue of high priority, we do not condone any acts of violence against journalists,” he said.

Paradza added that government is committed to providing a safe operating media environment and ensuring that media practitioners exercise their duties freely without any harassment from anyone or any court.

“Government has achieved major milestones in enabling an environment for the media and this includes repealing some laws and crafting new pieces of legislation, everyone is aware of the repealed Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act and replaced with the Freedom of Information Act,” he said.

Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Zimbabwe) has condemned all forms of violence, particularly against media practitioners and journalists undertaking their lawful work.

Despite Zimbabwe dropping seven points in the global Press Freedom Index to 137th out of 180 countries, Paradza, however urged the media to abide by the country’s laws to ensure that it continues to enjoy the freedom of the press as enshrined in the constitution.