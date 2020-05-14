Govt Increases Relief Fund To The Vulnerable

The government has raised the relief fund meant for distribution to vulnerable households from an initial figure of ZWL$200 to ZWL$300 per individual, Public Service minister Professor Paul Mavima has said.

Mavima said the delay to pay out the financial assistance to vulnerable members of society was caused by the revision of the database.

“The first 90 000 now confirmed as meeting the required definitions will start receiving money this week, hopefully from today, while work continues on vetting the next 110 000 for payments next week,” Mavima said.

He added that cabinet had ordered for a revision of the database to ensure resources are directed to those who fit the criteria while raising the figure to ZWL$300.

“There have been complaints that Government is taking too long to release the money to vulnerable members of society, who need assistance to survive the lockdown, which is now in its seventh week with the informal sector still closed,” said Mavhima.

Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Permanent Secretary Simon Masanga said the first pay-out will go to 90 000 citizens.

“I can confirm that Treasury has given us funds to send to people who have been approved. The money is with my ministry and as I speak they have begun sending the money,” Masanga said.

“I was given money for 200 000 people, so after we are done with sending money to the 90 000, we will proceed to the remaining 110 000. I think the other beneficiaries will be getting their money next week around Tuesday,” Masanga added.