Zanu-PF Warns Rogue Youths

The ruling party ZANU PF says it will descend on undisciplined youths who use President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s name to commit crimes and scare unsuspecting members of the public.

Addressing his party’s youth executive committee meeting in Harare, Tino Machakaire said Zanu-PF will not hesitate to use the legal route to bring the perpetrators to book.

“Every member of the party should toe the line of the party. Indiscipline in the name of name-dropping should stop. We should stop using the names of senior party leaders for our selfish gains,” he said.

Machakaire urged Zanu-PF youth leaders to shun corruption.

“We have incidences where people soil the name of the party through corruption. Others have become land barons. This should stop because we are soiling the image of Zanu-PF. If you commit a crime in the name of Zanu-PF, you will face the music alone,” he said.

Machakaire further called on the youths to be advocates of peace and shun violence.

“The President has been clear on the issue of violence; we say no to violence. We should come up with strategies to mobilize and win elections.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

