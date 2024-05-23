Harare Businessman Nyandoro Gives Notice To Apply For Discharge

Businessman Ronald Nyandoro’s lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya has given the State a notice that he intends to file an application for discharge after it closed it’s case.



This comes after the State’s last witness Mr Lance Malloch Brown who said he does not know anything in James Landon and Nyandoro’s deals.



Mr Brown during cross examination denied knowing of any agreement between Landon and Nyandoro ,he also said he doesn’t know who has the original registration book.



The matter was deffered to June 5 where the magistrate is expected to deliver ruling.



Nyandoro is facing allegations of stealing a motor vehicle.



During the previous sitting the complainant, Landon stormed out of the court room l during Kirk Woest’s testimony after he exposed him for sending police to his house.



In that same sitting the first State’s witness Woest told the court that he believes Landon was attacking him through Zacc for telling the truth of what transpired in the deal.



Mr Woest told the court that he believes Mr James Landon who is the complainant was punishing him for revealing what transpired during the vehicle deal.

He said so far he has lost two cars which were taken by Zacc which is claiming that their papers were not in good shape.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

