Harare Residents Fear Pomona Deal Could Worsen City Service Delivery

Harare residents have bemoaned poor service delivery by city fathers amid concerns the waste management contract between City of Harare and Geogenix will only worsen the situation due to high operation costs.

By Adelaide Kuudzerema

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), uncollected garbage is linked to waterborne diseases such as typhoid and cholera.

In an interview with 263Chat, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) representative Reuben Akili blamed the prevailing economic situation as the local authority is battling to deliver services against high operational costs.

Akili said the Pomona deal between the Harare city council and Geogenix BV had affected city fathers’ capacity to deliver services to residents.

“The deal has contributed to the poor service delivery as it was not consulted by the residents of Harare and also compels the Harare City authorities to revert to illegal dumpsites,” said Akili.

Community Water Alliance (CWA) Programs Manager, Hardlife Mudzingwa accused city of Harare of failing to negotiate properly resulting in a scandalous deal that he said will likely worsen the city’s waste management.

“The deal has to be dismissed by the residents of Harare because the cost-benefit analysis was not considered by the Harare city officials which then makes it a burden to the Harare City,” said Mudzingwa.

Community Water Alliance has since petitioned City of Harare over the Pomona deal saying it is unsustainable and will result in proliferation of dumpsites in the city.

“…this concession agreement has and will contribute to unsustainable payment obligations to the city, proliferation of illegal dump sites in the city and that the agreement is in bad taste…” reads part of the petition.

According to the Pomona deal agreement, City of Harare is obligated to supply a minimum of 550 tonnes per day and pay USD22,000 per day during the year 2022. In 2023 the city is obligated to supply 650 tonnes of waste per day and pay to Geogenix USD26,000 per day. In 2024 the city is obligated to supply 750 tonnes per day and pay Geogenix USD30,000 per day. In 2025 the city is obligated to supply 850 tonnes of waste to Geogenix and pay USD34,000 per day. In 2026 the city is obliged to supply 1000 tonnes of waste per day and pay USD40000 per day.