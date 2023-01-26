Caps United Gets Down To Serious Business Ahead Of 2023 Season

Caps United Head Coach Lloyd Chitembwe has rallied his players currently participating the 2023 pre-season training saying they need to physically and mentally ready for the new season expected to kick-off in March.

Caps United began their 2023 season preparation on 16 January at RBZ Sports Club with players working on their fitness as they seek to to recover from a terrible season where they won a paltry nine games the whole season.

In an interview with 263Chat, Chitembwe said they had a decent start to their preparations.

“We had a decent start to our preparations, of cause it’s not easy in the first week but its a process, we are about two months away from the premier soccer league season,” said Chitembwe.

Asked what Caps United fans should expect in the 2023 season, Chitembwe said they are still preparing players and can only make a proper assessment as they wrap up pre-season training.

“It is too early to promise Makepekepe fans anything because we haven’t completed a week in training, so we can’t promise anyone anything.

“We are still busy training, I think it’s still premature to make predictions or promise anything,” added the former Harare City coach.

Caps United ended the 2022 PSL season on the 11th position with 40 points. The Green machine had a goal difference of minus seven after they scored 35 against 42 conceded.

As part of their preparations, Caps United have brought in seasoned defender Godknows Murwira following his release from city rivals Dynamos, Former Harare City left back Innocent Zambezi and Admiral Matope from relegated side Hwahwa FC.

