Rocky Start For Holy Ten And New Wife

Drama already surrounds popular rapper Holy Ten and Kimberly Richards’ recently officialized union following news that the ‘Ndaremerwa’ hitmaker stepped out of their relationship and sired a child with one Chelsea Hlomayi.

Holy Ten’s shenanigans came to light after Hlomayi spoke out through socialite, Tatenda “Tatelicious” Karigambe, exposing that the rapper has not been present in his son’s life.

Hlomayi broke her silence just a couple of hours after news of Holy Ten paying lobola for Richards started circulating.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed relationship coach Tawona Shadaya Knight had no kind words for the rapper saying he made a wrong choice by domesticating Richards.

“Marrying an “IT” girl never ends well As MacG said no one in their right mind marries “IT” girls When you marry an “IT” girl, it’s NOT: “Till d€ath do us apart” BUT: “Till money or fame runs out” 5yrs max age, of such marriages Don’t try to turn a ho3 into a housewife,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added, “As a man, if you don’t yet understand that a w0man’s value is in her past & that marrying a refurbished ho3, when you’ve achieved some level of financial success or fame, then you’ve earned your right to be fxcked, cause you will be. Only a matter of WHEN not IF. Learn or perish!”

