ICT Financing To Headline Transform Africa Summit In Vic Falls

Digital infrastructure financing will be one of the major focus areas when Heads of State and industry leaders of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the region gather in Victoria Falls next month for the 6th Transform Africa Summit.

Over 3000 delegates from 100 countries are expected to attend the summit slated for 26 to 28 April.

The Transform Africa Summit is the leading African tech and digital event organized by Smart Africa and it will be the first time it is hosted outside of Rwanda.

Heads of State who constitutes Smart Africa’s board, ministers of ICT, international industry leaders and key players in the ICT will attend the 3 day event aimed at making core decisions for Africa’s socio economic development through ICT

“Connect, Transform and Innovate is the theme of this edition TAS23 where the focus will be on regulation and policy, digital infrastructure financing, capacity building and skills development and digital continental trade among other key aspects,” Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Jenfan Muswere said.

The ICT sector is a capital intensive business and many African countries, including Zimbabwe are lagging behind in keeping pace with latest advancements.

Locally, players in the telecoms industry have been pushing for tariff increases in order to break even as well as boost their capacity to raise resources to invest into equipment that improve their services.

Other critical issues to be discussed will include regulation and policy, capacity building and skills development among regional players.

The summit will be open for public participation in exhibitions and multiple discussion panels and roundtables.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will open the summit and welcome other dignitaries, including President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

