Adhere To Your Constitutions, Political Parties Urged

Local elections advocacy group, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) has implored political parties to adhere to the confines of the Constitution ahead of this year’s harmonized elections.

The call comes after Zanu PF conducted its primary elections in preparation for the polls that are set to be conducted between July and August.

In a statement, ERC urged political parties to safeguard the peaceful environment that is currently obtaining in the country.

“As political parties and candidates begin their campaigns for the 2023 harmonised elections, we urge the representatives to among others; adhere to the confines of the laws of Zimbabwe in campaigning, respect the will of the people and campaign peacefully. To ensure that their conduct and that of their supporters ensures an environment conducive for a national election that is free, fair, peaceful and credible,” read the statement.

The advocacy group acknowledged members of the ruling party who won the tickets to represent the party in the forthcoming elections.

“Political parties have since started conducting primary elections to select representatives who will stand in the 2023 Harmonised elections. The Election Resource Centre (ERC) notes the primary elections conducted by ZANU PF and would therefore like to congratulate those that freely and fairly won in the polls of the 26th of March 2023,” said ERC

Meanwhile, opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says it had anchored its candidate selection on the grassroots to give ordinary citizens the authority to select representatives of their choice and the process will be unveiled soon.

