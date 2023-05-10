Inaugural Zimbabwean Arts Festival Set For London

A Zimbabwean grouping of art coordinators in the United Kingdom (UK) is set to host the inaugural Arts Convergence Festival, a 15-day event where UK-based native artists, entertainment stakeholders and audiences will celebrate local culture.

Themed “Celebrating Zimbabwe, Celebrating You”, the platform will see an array of arts genres, including music, film, comedy, exhibitions and seminars going on showcase across venues in London –the capital city of England.

Speaking from his UK base, the festival’s creative director and renowned musician Leonard Mapfumo said the first-of-its-kind event is a rare chance for diaspora artists and audiences to interface and cherish their culture.

“The Arts Convergence Festival will bring Zimbabwean creatives and audiences together to network, cherish and celebrate their values as well as diverse creative expressions,” said Mapfumo.

“This is an opportune stage for our UK-based artists, entertainment stakeholders and the Zimbabwean audiences to witness an elaborate collection of art forms.”

To kick-off the festivities will be a premiere of award-winning movie titled Ngoda on July 1, a DJ night is scheduled for a week later (July 8) while Afro Jazz and contemporary music will take center stage the day after (July 9).

A not to be missed Standup Comedy Night will take place on the 14th while the closing show dubbed The Finale will take place on the last day.

“Throughout the two weeks, we will not only provide an entertainment factor but also empower the artists through networking and fitting recognition in the UK industry,” said Mapfumo, adding:

“The festival will also host a series of seminars that will run from the 1st of July to the 15th where artists will meet with broadcasting houses, theatres, public relations companies and relevant stakeholders to discuss how we can tell our Zimbabwean stories on their platforms.”

