CCC Budiriro Activists Granted Bail

Twenty six opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists who were arrested in Budiriro whilst attending a party meeting have been granted bail.

The CCC members who include legislators Amos Chibaya who is also party organising secretary and Costa Machingauta were arrested on January 14 and charged with gathering with intention to cause violence.

In granting them bail Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda took into account that the accused were not violent, that Machingauta cooperated with the police after handing himself to the police and that they also did not interfere with the witness as they were police officers

Magistrate Dzuda ordered the applicants to be released on Zwl$ 30 000, to report once a week on a Friday at CID and not to interfere with witnesses and two senior citizens aged 72 and 81 respectively were released unconditionally .

They were represented by Advocate Wilbert Mandinde, Isheanesu Chirisa of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum working with Chris Mhike supported by Kudzai Kadzere of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Tamutswa Muzana.

The State was represented by Michael Reza, Pardon Dziva and Zebediah Bofu.

