Java Seeks US$60k For Multipurpose Center

Renowned cleric and author Apostle Batsirai Java of Tabernacles of Grace will Friday hold a fundraising dinner which will see funds being channelled towards the completion of a state of the art multipurpose centre in Harare.

The centre, according to Java, is 60% complete having started in 2020. Upon completion, the centre will house between 1500-2000 people and will have a recording studio, a satellite for the church’s television channel, a wedding venue among other amenities.

In an interview with 263CHAT, Java said the fundraising dinner is expected to raise about US$60000 which will subsequently aid the completion of the project.

“We were expecting to have it completed by November 2020. The building of the structure has cost half a million US Dollars. It has a studio, centre for our satellite television called ABJ TV. The centre will also host weddings and other functions as long as they are not circular,” Java said.

He stated that the studio will also be used to record artists from various genres despite even if they are non-church members.

“The studio will be open to everyone from creative arts, recording and many other things. It’s a centre, so we are looking to accommodate everyone, we should be able to conduct weddings, workshops at the centre. The only thing we will avoid since it’s under the church is circular gigs where people bring in alcohol, cigarettes and people having sex, that would offend the place,” he added.

Motivational speaker Arthur Marara, singers Joy Muchenje and Pastor Prisca Wanda will also grace the occasion.

The launch will see various packages being up for grabs. The gold table will be going for US1000 per chair, while the silver table will go for US$700 per chair and the platinum one will sell for US$500 per chair.

The rest of the floor will sell for US$80 per person.

“Roughly we are looking forward to raising US$60 000 on the night because are $59 000 short of having a completed roof. So we are expecting the VIP tables to be full, if they are full then we know we are good to go,” Java added.

In adherence to COVID-19 regulations, the fundraising dinner will only accommodate 100 people.

Meanwhile, Apostle Java has castigated immoral behaviour among the people in Zimbabwe.

He said most people are living in a moral paradox hence there is a need to have more churches to convert souls.

“Building a church is one of the noblest things a human being can do in the world because the core centre of human problems are spiritual and can only be addressed by the church. When building a church, it’s not my church alone, it is something that will outlive me.

“Life cannot have a better purpose than investing in things that go beyond you,” he noted.