Jonathan Dube Re-Elected CGAIZ President

The Competition and Tariff Commission’s head of Legal and Corporate Services, Mr Jonathan Dube, has been re-elected president of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe for a second term of office.

Ms Lifneth Moyo, who has extensive experience under Empretec Zimbabwe where she has provided leadership, management and business development and coordinated entrepreneurship programmes, and Ms Judith Buzuzi, an executive with diverse private and public sector experience in business leadership, agriculture and insurance, were elected vice-presidents.

Mr Dube, who when first elected last year had said it would take time for people to adjust to the institute’s change in name from the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe to the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe, said that acknowledgement of the new name had gained traction over the last year.

The change of name, which occurred in 2021 in line with that of the global institute of which it is a division, places emphasis on the governance role of the institute and its members.

He said that his focus during the year ahead would be on encouraging the institute and its members to evaluate their performance benchmarked against the institute’s goals and values.

He said the institute was contributing towards the nation’s attainment of its Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by 2030 through its promotion of good governance and the training it was providing for various state agencies.

In line with the government’s decentralisation thrust, it had opened a branch in Bulawayo.

He said that, while there was a long way to go still, he thought progress was being made to reduce corruption in the country.

“There is no country without any corruption. What we need to do is try to reduce it to minimal levels. While there is still a long way to go to reduce it to a minimum, I think progress is being made in the right direction,” he said.

