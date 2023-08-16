Jonathan Moyo Raises Red Flag On Integrity of 2023 Elections

Self exiled former cabinet minister Professor Jonathan Moyo claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has engaged in unconstitutional practices that could undermine the integrity of the forthcoming harmonised elections.

Posting on twitter following reports of postal voting yesterday, Moyo asserts that the Electoral body has failed to provide crucial information to stakeholders as mandated by the law.

“With the evidence of copies of votes being illegally circulated on social media by some postal voters who voted today (Tuesday), it is clear and of grave concern that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] has illegally and unconstitutionally printed and distributed the ballot papers for the local authority, parliamentary and presidential elections set for next week on 23 August.

“Section 52A of the Act directs ZEC as follows: (1) The Commission shall ensure that the number of ballot papers printed for any election does not exceed by more than ten per centum the number of registered voters eligible to vote in the election.

(2) The Commission shall without delay provide the following information to all political parties and candidates contesting an election, and to all observers—

(a) where and by whom the ballot papers for the election have been or are being printed; and (b) the total number of ballot papers that have been printed for the election; and (c) the number of ballot papers that have been distributed to each polling station.

“It is common cause that ZEC has not provided political parties and candidates contesting the 23 August election or election observers, information on where and by whom the ballot papers for the election have been printed; and the total number of ballot papers that have been printed for each of the three elections [local authority, parliamentary and presidential]; the total number of ballot papers that have been printed for the harmonised general election; and the number of ballot papers that have been or will be distributed to each polling station,” said Professor Moyo

The former cabinet minister highlights the peremptory nature of Section 52A(2), stressing that it does not grant any discretion to the ZEC.

“Section 52A(2) is peremptory, in that it does not give ZEC any discretion on the matter, it says the “the Commission shall, not may but shall, without delay provide the stipulated information on the printing of the ballot papers.

“The fact that ZEC has printed the ballot papers in blatant violation of section 52A(2) is a gross illegality whose impact can only dent the integrity and credibility of the lection to render it neither free nor fair in terms of sections 56(1) and 67(1)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe as read with section 239(a)(iv) whose constitutional imperative is that ZEC must ensure that:…elections and referendums are conducted efficiently, freely, fairly, transparently and in accordance with the law.

“Ballot papers for the 2023 harmonised general election have been printed opaquely, secretly and in unknown quantities to make it impossible for the all too important political right to vote to be exercised freely and fairly!” said Professor Moyo

