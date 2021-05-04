Judge Postpones Mamombe, Chimbiri Bail Ruling

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has postponed bail ruling for the MDC Alliance duo of Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri as he was out of duty due to a toothache.

The duo have been in remand prison for over a month now after they were arrested in March and charged of breaching COVID-19 regulations when they addressed a press conference outside Harare magistrates court .

They were twice denied bail by the Harare magistrates court and once at the High Court.

Mamombe and Chimbiri have a number of pending cases before the courts, together with Netsai Marowa who is out on bail.

They were initially arrested of participating in an unsanctioned demonstration held in Warren Park last year, and are also being charged of ‘faking their abduction’ among other cases.