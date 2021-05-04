Man Kills Infant, Stabs Mother Before Hanging Self

MUTARE– In a tragic case of gender based violence, a Marange man killed his wife’s three-month-old baby, stabbed the mother four times and went on to commit suicide over an alleged infidelity dispute.

Manicaland police spokesperson inspector Luxon Chananda confirmed the tragic incident which occurred on April 29, in Matiza village under Chief Marange.

“This is a tragic end to a life of a young person who was innocent but caught up in the web of Gender Based Violence (GBV) which is a rising scourge in our communities.

“In such instances where couples are having misunderstandings we always advise the mediation by elders in their families so that they get amicable solutions. Violence of any nature cannot resolve domestic disputes,” he said.

The woman is admitted at Mutare Provincial hospital where she is reportedly in a serious condition.

On the fateful day, the now deceased Weston Chikukwa (36) had an altercation with his wife Gamunorwa over the paternity of Praise Gamunorwa, the now deceased female infant aged three months.

Around midday Chikukwa allegedly invited his wife to their home to take her belongings since she was now staying at her parents’ home.

On their way back home, the couple started quarrelling with Chikukwa accusing Gamunorwa of infidelity.

Chikukwa reportedly pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Gamunorwa four times before the infant fell to the ground.

Gamunorwa managed to escape the scene leaving her infant, Chikukwa vented his anger on the three month infant and stabbed her three times.

Chikukwa fled the scene while Gamunorwa sought the help of fellow villagers.

The villagers went to the scene and took the infant to a local clinic where she was pronounced dead on admission.

Chananda said after committing the offences, Chikukwa fled to Chikara Mountain where he committed suicide.

His lifeless body was discovered by a local villager, Simbarashe Mutsago who was herding cattle in the mountain before a report was made at a local police station.