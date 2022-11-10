CCC Legislator Godfrey Sithole Granted Bail

Harare Regional Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa has granted ZW$300 000 bail to Chitungwiza North legislator Godfrey Sithole after spending 149 days behind bars on charges of inciting violence at the funeral of party activist Moreblessing Ali in June this year.

Sithole’s ally and Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala remains behind bars awaiting trial on 12 November 2022 while the other 13 Nyatsime residents are still in detention.

As part of his bail conditions, Sithole was ordered to reside at the given address, report twice a week at the St Mary’s Police Station, not to interfere with witnesses and surrender his diplomatic passport to the Harare Magistrates court.

Sithole and Sikhala have had countless bail applications at the Harare Magistrates and High Court dismissed amid allegations political persecution by the Zanu PF regime.

Commenting on the release of Sithole, CCC Deputy Spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba saluted the support of citizens, lawyers and party leadership for standing by Sithole, saying it was tough fighting for the freedom of their party members in an environment dominated by captured institutions.

“We thank citizens, lawyers, the political leadership, Sithole family, the media and entire team that worked flat out to guarantee these compatriots their freedom. It’s tough fighting for freedom in an environment dominated by captured institutions. But with the solidarity of ALL it is made better We await the release of Wiwa,” said Siziba.

The two are represented by human rights lawyers, Beatrice Mtetwa and Jeremiah Bhamu who is instructed by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and Zimbabwe Lawyers For Human Rights.

