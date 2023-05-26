Karen Paida and Strictly Chic Clothing Unveil a Stunning Collaboration

Media personality and news anchor Karen Paida has joined forces with fashion powerhouse Strictly Chic to introduce a groundbreaking and exclusive clothing line.

Aptly named KPxStrictlyChic, this captivating collection offers a diverse range of fashion-forward pieces designed to embrace women of all sizes.

Addressing the common insecurities shared by women, the KPxStrictlyChic collection focuses on waist shaping and showcases versatile garments that can be styled in myriad ways.

Karen Paida, one of the driving forces behind the collaboration, shared her enthusiasm for the project, stating, “With this collection, we aimed to empower women while creating pieces that exude confidence and adaptability.”

The collaboration between Karen Paida and Strictly Chic witnessed a seamless blending of their distinct styles, resulting in a meticulously crafted assortment.

From initial concept to final product, both brands worked tirelessly to ensure that every aspect of the collection resonates with the fashion-conscious individual.

Boasting an array of dresses that effortlessly complement the diverse lifestyles of women, these garments can be easily dressed up or down for any occasion.

Reflecting on her passion for fashion and style, Karen Paida expressed her excitement about partnering with Strictly Chic, a respected brand synonymous with unparalleled quality and impeccable finishes.

“I have always been passionate about fashion and style, and I am excited to have collaborated with a respected brand in terms of quality and finish,” she said.

Strictly Chic, a fashion brand owned by the visionary Mutsa Mwale, has become a staple in the wardrobes of countless women in Harare since its inception in 2020.

Known for its wide-ranging collection spanning office wear, loungewear, casual wear, and more, Strictly Chic has consistently pushed the boundaries of contemporary fashion.

Fashion enthusiasts and devoted fans alike can now immerse themselves in the stylish and unique pieces from the Karen Paida x Strictly Chic collaboration.

The eagerly awaited KPxStrictlyChic collection is available exclusively at the Strictly Chic clothing shop, located at 2 Stafford Road, Mount Pleasant.

