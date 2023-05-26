Shugeta Returns To National FM

Radio presenter DJ Shugeta has moved to National FM where he will be hosting the after-drive show between 1800hrs-2100hrs.

This comes days after he announced his departure from urban radio PowerFM, where he was co-presenting with Butterphly.

Announcing the news on social media, Shugeta wrote;

“CHADZOSWA ! Thank you so much maBoss for the love and support you give me everyday ndimi munoita zviitike. Well I’m happy to announce that kwatakazvitangira ndokwatakudzokera kutanga nhasi na 18:00hrs tochimhanya kusvika 21:00 hrs pa National F.M 102.8. (Im back! Thanks to my bosses. I have returned home. Starting today, I will be on National FM between 1800hrs and 2100hrs)”

Reacting to the news, a number of his fans alluded that the presenter should never have left as he was punching above his weight at Power FM

“Ndookwako uchirowa mambara nechekupenda, kutsva kwendebvu varume vanodzimurana (That’s where you belong)” Facebook user Sesedza Simba said.

“Ndaitokuda uri kunational fm pasowe ramadzibaba shugeta kwete zvako zvawaiita kupower fm ndaisambonakidzwa hangu. Welcome back kune chimuti (I fell in love with you at National FM but I failed to connect with you at Power FM)” another Facebook user Connie Kufakunesu added.

