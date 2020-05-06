Khupe Fights For Own Legislators

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Thokozani Khupe who was recently confirmed as the Acting leader of the opposition party has fought for the survival of her legislators Priscilla Misihairambwi-Mushonga and Senator Mildred Reason Dube after her Secretary General Nixon Nyikadzino wrote to the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

Since the Supreme Court ruling on the MDC leadership wrangle, Khupe and Manicaland Senator Douglas Mwonzora have announced that they are now in charge of the biggest opposition party pending an extraordinary congress.

Nyikadzino has been fighting his own battle, writing to Parliament and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission announcing the dismissal of Khupe and the recall of Misihairambwi and Dube.

But in a statement dated 29 April, Khupe told Mudenda that shots will now be called from MDC-T secretary-general, Douglas Mwonzora’s office, as per the High Court judgement which temporarily reinstated MDC-T leadership as at December 2014

“I refer to the judgment of the High Court by Justice Mushore, in the Mashavira vs Movement for Democratic Change and others, Case No. HR 302-19 and the subsequent judgment of the Supreme Coon in the case of Movement for Democratic change and Others v Elias Mashavira and Others. Case No SC 56/20.

“In terms of both judgments, the original MDC leadership as at December 2014 was reinstated as the leadership of the united MDC T party. I was confirmed as the lawful Acting President of that party. It follows that MDCT formation that held its congress at Stanley Square in Bulawayo in April 2018 in particular stands automatically dissolved by Niece of the judgments aforesaid.

“Therefore, the two Members of Parliament. Don P. Misihairabwi- Mushonga and Hon. M. Mangena are Members of Parliament of the united MDC T party which is led by me. It follows therefore, that all correspondence regarding the tee honorable members and any other member of the MDCT party of the will be done through the office of the MDC T Secretary General, Senator Douglas T. Mwonzora.

“Kindly therefore ignore any other correspondence from any other person regarding the above,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, Khupe has since recalled Thabitha Khumalo, Charlton Hwende, Prosper Mutseyami and Lilian Timveos from the legislature with President Emmerson Mnangagwa now set to proclaim a by-election date.