KQ, SAA Sign Codeshare Agreement

SAA and Kenya Airways have signed a codeshare agreement that opens more destinations for travellers.

Travellers can combine flight segments and baggage on a single ticket and each airline can sell flights operated by each other, each under its own flight code.

According to Kenya Airways, passengers travelling out of South Africa will have more options to travel to African destinations including Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Entebbe, Mombasa and Kisumu, while Kenya Airways passengers will have more choices for travel into Southern Africa including Cape Town, Durban and Harare.

Passengers are still able to earn Voyager Miles on these new codeshare flights.

Additional codeshare destinations are being evaluated between the partners and will be announced in due course. Unconfirmed news reports say this could include Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Juba, Douala, Lusaka, and destinations in Ghana and Nigeria, subject to government approval.

“We are very pleased to implement the codeshare with SAA, which offers our shared customers more options and flight combinations,” said Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways CEO and Group MD.

“The additional destinations we believe will offer a better customer journey thanks to the number of frequencies and connections created as well as many opportunities for trade and tourism.”

Last November, the airlines signed a strategic partnership framework to work together to increase passenger traffic, cargo opportunities and general trade by taking advantage of strengths in South Africa, Kenya and the rest of Africa.

Source: www.tourismupdate.co.za

