Olinda, Stunner Reunion On The Cards

United Kingdom-based businesswoman, Olinda Chapel-Nkomo has made it into social media trends list again following an announcement that rapper, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme will grace her annual event, High Tea 2022 edition at Hilton Hotel, Birmingham, United Kingdom on 29 October.

Chapel and Stunner were once married until their nasty fallout in 2017 which saw the former taking to social media decrying how the rapper was cheating on her and using finances she pumped into their marriage on his younger girlfriends.

Stunner ended up marrying his then mistress and now estranged partner, Dyonne Tafirenyika while Chapel moved on with another musician Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo.

But, despite this history, Chapel and Stunner are bound for a reunion on the same stage Tytan is expected to perform.

Confirming the development, Chapel took to social media writing, “High Tea 2022 performing artist number 2. Meet Stunner da Des. Award-winning musician with hit songs like Godo, Ndoenda, Painkiller and Stella.”

“High Tea 2022. Meet the producer, the director of the High Tea 2022 and hopefully a performing artist (we are trying convince him to release his new album at the High Tea and hoping for another Ammara Brown collaboration and performance). Hit songs include Mukoko, Penge Penge, Juma, Pamha and the very popular Bho.” Meanwhile, Stunner was recently making headlines after Tafirenyika dragged him to court over domestic violence. Tafirenyika alleged that the rapper physically abused her after she refused to give him access to her phone. Stunner has since been acquitted.

