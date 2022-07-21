Olinda, Stunner Reunion On The Cards

United Kingdom-based businesswoman, Olinda Chapel-Nkomo has made it into social media trends list again following an announcement that rapper, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme will grace her annual event, High Tea 2022 edition at Hilton Hotel, Birmingham, United Kingdom on 29 October.
Chapel and Stunner were once married until their nasty fallout in 2017 which saw the former taking to social media decrying how the rapper was cheating on her and using finances she pumped into their marriage on his younger girlfriends.
Stunner ended up marrying his then mistress and now estranged partner, Dyonne Tafirenyika while Chapel moved on with another musician Njabulo “Tytan” Nkomo.
But, despite this history, Chapel and Stunner are bound for a reunion on the same stage Tytan is expected to perform.
Confirming the development, Chapel took to social media writing, “High Tea 2022 performing artist number 2. Meet Stunner da Des. Award-winning musician with hit songs like Godo, Ndoenda, Painkiller and Stella.”
