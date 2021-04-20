Liquid Telecoms Rebrands, Expands Business Focus

Pan African tech company, Liquid Telecoms, has rebranded to, Liquid Intelligent Technologies as it redirects its business focus to offer cloud based services outside its traditional provision of extensive fibre infrastructure, 263Chat Business reports.

The strategic restructuring will see the Group offering hosting and data centre services, Cyber security, Cloud, Unified Communications, Managed Network and Business Applications, said Wellington Makamure, Regional CEO Liquid Intelligent Technologies Southern Africa in a virtual meeting this morning.

“Part of the transformation includes connectivity services such as hosted Data Centre services, Cloud services, Managed Security services, Unified Communications, Managed Network Services, Applications, professional services and even Big Data & BI solutions, all purpose-built for increased business enablement throughout Africa. This strategy is to generate immediate and sustainable value to our current and future shareholders and exceed our customer expectations to be more competitive in our industry,” said Makamure.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is Africa’s largest fibre company, owning and operating 73 000km of fibre-optic across 13 African countries.

It is owned by Econet Global, founded by Zimbabwean Billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa.

“Not only will Liquid Intelligent Technologies continue to bring connectivity to Africa, but we will enable small business owners, large business owners, enterprises, and government entities with managed and cloud services that improve their competitiveness within their sector,” he added.

In February this year, Liquid announced its Bond and term loan financing package totalling a combined US$840 million equivalent to refinance the Group’s existing debt and to support its growth strategy.

The Bond and term loan package will be mainly used to refinance the group’s existing debt while a small portion will be leftover and that will go to support its growth strategy by scaling its infrastructure and ensuring that its services meet the current customer needs by expanding digital solutions offerings.