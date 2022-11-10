Mai Titi Fires Back At Madam Boss After Star FM Interview

Popular comedienne Mai Titi has fired back at subliminal shots her rival Madam Boss directed at her during an interview with DJ Ollah 7 on Star FM Wednesday night.

Speaking to Star FM radio presenter, Madam Boss said it is a foolish act to discuss her bedroom matters in public, something many concluded to be directed at Mai Titi who was on the same platform the previous day and laid it all bare regarding her marriage with estranged husband, Tinashe Maphosa.

Commenting on this, Mai Titi took to Facebook and explained that she could not help but tell it all as she was hurting from being robbed.

“Ayiwazve madam boss haafumure zvemumba make nekuti haana kuroorwa netsotsi. Zvekuzoti handizi benzi ndinofumura hapwa ratove drama . Unenge usati wabirwa chete ukabirwa unotofumura kutoisa munewspaper chaiyo announcement. I don’t know. Me I know. (Madam Boss does not share her bedroom issues because she was never robbed by her partner, although it was unnecessary to say those who share their marital issues are foolish. You would never understand it until you have been robbed),” she said.

Madam Boss has since been hailed for remaining silent in order to protect her husband, Ngoni Munetsiwa despite his cheating shenanigans.

Munetsiwa was recently in the eye of an adultery storm when it emerged that he impregnated his mistress Evangelista Zhou. Though Ollah 7 tried his best to probe the story out of Madam Boss, she stuck to her guns and denied to utter a word regarding the matter.

