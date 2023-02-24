Mai Titi, Old Lover Obina Up In Arms

Social media has recently got buzzing with drama between Harare-based social media personality Felistas Murata, famously known as Mai Titi, and her ex-husband Charles Obina Ugwa.

The feud erupted after Obina chose to publicly air his grievances with Mai Titi by sharing old photos of their time together on social media. He accused Mai Titi of being ashamed of his modest living conditions, claiming that she never allowed him to take pictures in his one-room apartment due to her status.

“She never wanted me to take any pictures in my one room apartment because of her status. She said and I quote “Baby the reason I always want to stay in a hotel whenever I come visiting you is very simple… I can’t be seen coming out of such a place. Imagine what my fans would say if they saw me coming out of that your place”… Those were her words to me,” Obina said on Instagram.

He also took the chance to clarify Mai Titi’s claims that she lost a fortune buying things for him.

“Remember she also told you guys that I ran away with her property she bought… Let me correct that one… Every damn thing in my little one room apartment was bought with my blood and sweat… Not one thing was bought by her…”

In response, Mai Titi, who was married to Obina for a year, expressed her disappointment and frustration, saying that she went to great lengths to help Obina improve his life, including selling her car to support him. She admitted that she even left her luxurious home to live with Obina in his humble abode, slept on his uncomfortable blankets, and ate what he ate because she loved him.

Mai Titi was quick to remind Obina that she changed his life, bought him clothes, and took him to expensive hotels, and that his recent actions were merely an attempt to humiliate her. She expressed her regret for ever giving him a chance in her heart and stated that she is now typing her response from England while he makes noise from his mukuku.

“I found him living in a mukuku claiming he lost all his property to his wife, and because I didn’t care about what he lost, I left my beautiful white home and my beautiful white bedding, went to meet him in his mukuku, slept on his stinking blankets, ate what he ate because I loved him.

“Later on gave a good life, changed him, bought him clothes, took him to expensive hotels, sold my brand new car to help him, all this to show true love. I’m typing from England whilst you make noise from mukuku. I beg you no go chop breakfast?? Make noise all you can. It won’t bring back anything. I’m now very ashamed to even think I gave you a chance in my heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mai Titi’s United States based ex-husband has also joined in, sharing the socialite’s trending picture captioning it with a message that has stocked more fire on the already down mother of two.

“Good Morning People. Uku ndokwakabva Gwembe .”

