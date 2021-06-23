Major Boost For Zim COVID-19 Vaccination Program

The government has announced the procurement of two million vaccines in a major boost to the country’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Addressing the post cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting, Monica Mutsvangwa said the arrangements are in place for the country to receive two million doses by end of month.

“On procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, Cabinet is pleased to report that arrangements are currently in progress to procure 2 million doses of vaccines from China. These are expected in the country by end of month. Furthermore, 500 000 doses of vaccines are expected to be delivered this Saturday, 26th June, 2021,” said Mutsvangwa.

She said government was targeting the remaining border posts of Forbes, Chirundu and Kariba and current hotspot areas as it moves to curb continued spread of the deadly virus.

“The nation is advised that the next priority areas of vaccination are the remaining border posts, especially Forbes, Chirundu and Kariba, current hotspots, tobacco auction floors and people’s markets such as Renkini in Bulawayo, Mbare Musika in Harare and Sakubva Musika in Mutare. The Grain Marketing Board staff and COTTCO staff as well as the Hwange population will also be included in the vaccination programme,” she added.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing a shortage of vaccines resulting in some people failing to get their second jab while in some cases people were turned away or referred to other health centres.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe has emerged as a surprise inclusion among the top seven countries more prepared when it comes to COVID-19 preparedness.