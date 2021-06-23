ARTUZ In Controversial #BurnTheFraud Campaign

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) has launched a controversial campaign dubbed #BurnTheFraud to push government to award teachers a salary hike.

Under the #BurnTheFraud campaign, ARTUZ members will post pictures and videos burning their payslips while demanding pre-October 2018 salaries which were between US$400 and US$500.

In an interview with 263Chat, ARTUZ President Obert Masaraure said they are opposed to the current salaries being paid to teachers while blaming their plight to Finance and Public Service ministers Professor Mthuli Ncube and Professor Paul Mavima respectively.

“On this Public Service day we reject what our employers are giving us as a salary. We demand pre October 2018 salaries. The two professors have declared war against workers, our families are starving, we cant take it anymore,” said Masaraure.

“By burning these payslip, it is a sign of our opposition to slave salaries we as teachers are earning. This payslip is a sign of poverty and slavery the teachers are getting from the government,” added Masaraure.

Civil servants have been fighting against poor working conditions, including low salaries ranging from between ZWL$17000 to ZWL$19000 which is equivalent to an average of US$180 per month.