ZITF 2026 Generates Over US$600 Million in Business Deals

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) tower (Pic Lovejoy Mutongwiza)

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has generated over US$600 million worth of business transactions, confirmed orders and investment leads, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu has said.

Speaking during a post-event briefing of the 66th edition of ZITF, Ndhlovu said the 2026 edition, held from April 20 to 25 under the theme “Connected Economies, Competitive Industries,” reinforced the country’s position as a key trade and investment hub.

“We are here just to give you a post-event briefing of the 66th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair,” he said.

Ndhlovu said the theme was not just symbolic but a call to action.

“This year’s theme was not a slogan, it was a practical call to action towards collaboration, regional integration, cross-border value chain development and stronger digital connectivity,” he said.

He added that the event challenged businesses to improve competitiveness and strengthen regional market linkages.

ZITF 2026 recorded strong participation, exceeding its available exhibition space with a utilization rate of 104 percent.

“I am pleased to report that ZITF 2026 exceeded its available exhibition space, achieving a utilization rate of 104%,” Ndhlovu said.

A total of 812 exhibitors participated at this year’s fair, up from 795 in 2025, including 517 direct exhibitors and 295 indirect exhibitors. The event also attracted 123 first-time participants.

International participation stood at 133 exhibitors, a decline from 159 last year, which Ndhlovu attributed to global geopolitical challenges.

“We had 133 international exhibitors… and I’m sure you would appreciate the challenges that are coming from the geopolitics that saw a number of our international exhibitors withdrawing,” he said.

The fair drew participation from 31 countries, highlighting its continued global appeal.

“This healthy mix of international exhibitors confirms that Bulawayo remains a critical node in the global trade network,” he said.

Ndhlovu noted that private sector participation dominated the exhibition, accounting for 61 percent, while the public sector made up 39 percent.

“This growth reflects a robust interest in the event, marking it as a pivotal platform for industry engagement, trade and investment promotion,” he said.

He said the trade fair continues to serve as a serious marketplace where deals are initiated and partnerships formed.

“ZITF’s continued relevance as a serious marketplace… where deals are initiated, partnerships are built, and investment conversations move from intention to execution,” he said.

Ndhlovu added that several Memorandums of Understanding were facilitated in sectors such as manufacturing and technology, while business-to-business engagements generated high-value leads expected to translate into firm commitments.

“Preliminary analysis indicates over US$600 million worth of business transactions… in addition to direct transactions, several Memorandum of Understanding were facilitated,” he said.