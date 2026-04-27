Two Children Die in Mukumbura Shop Fire

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a fatal fire that killed two children and injured two adults at a business centre in Mukumbura.

The incident happened on 26 April, when a blaze believed to have been caused by petrol engulfed a shop where the children had been sleeping.

The two minors were burnt beyond recognition, according to the Police.

Two adult men also suffered burns and are receiving medical treatment.

Property, including a vehicle was destroyed in the fire although the full extent of the damage has not yet been established.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the cause of the blaze were continuing.

“The ZRP is investigating a fatal fire incident which occurred on 26/04/2026 at a business centre in Mukumbura.Two minor children were burnt beyond recognition after a fire, allegedly ignited by petrol, engulfed a shop in which they were asleep,” he said.

Commissioner Nyathi urged the public to take greater care when dealing with flammable substances.

“The ZRP urges the public to exercise caution when handling flammable substances and avoid storing such materials in residential or business premises, in order to safeguard lives and property,” he said.