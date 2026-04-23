EcoCash Unveils ‘Super App’ to Combine Payments, Chat and Commerce

Leading mobile money platform EcoCash has launched what it describes as the country’s first all-in-one “super app” bringing together payments, messaging and digital services in a single platform.

The application, developed by Sasai Fintech a unit of Cassava Technologies marks a shift by EcoCash from a traditional payments service to a broader digital ecosystem.

In a statement, the company said the new platform responds to growing demand for mobile-first solutions that integrate everyday activities such as communication and financial transactions.

“With mobile devices now central to how people live, work, play and transact every day, we have reimagined the EcoCash app to deliver a secure, convenient and seamless digital experience,” the company said.

A key feature of the app is its “social payments” function allowing users to send money within chat conversations without switching between platforms.

The app also includes a bill-splitting tool that automatically calculates and distributes shared costs which the company says could simplify group expenses such as transport, social events and household contributions.

EcoCash said the platform integrates a wide range of services including merchant payments, bill settlements, and airtime and data purchases into a single interface aimed at reducing both time and data costs for users.

The company is also targeting content creators with built-in monetisation tools that allow users to earn income directly through the app.

“We want to enable creators and innovators to monetise their craft and reach customers directly,” EcoCash said.

The launch comes as digital platforms across Africa increasingly combine financial services with social and commercial features in an effort to expand financial inclusion.

EcoCash said further innovations are planned including stablecoin-based remittances following a recent partnership between Sasai Fintech and Circle.

The company added that future developments could incorporate artificial intelligence to anticipate user needs and further streamline digital transactions.

The super app is expected to play a central role in EcoCash’s strategy to position itself at the forefront of digital innovation in Zimbabwe and beyond.