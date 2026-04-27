Prof Mavima to Rally Stakeholders for NDS2 Housing Delivery

National Housing and Social Amenities Minister, Hon. Prof Paul Mavima, is set to headline the inaugural High-Level Housing and Social Amenities Stakeholders Dinner this week at The Venue in Avondale, where he will mobilise private sector support for the country’s ambitious target of delivering one million housing units under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2).

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, 29 April, at The Venue in Avondale.

Organised under the theme “Building Together: Operationalising NDS2 for Housing and Social Amenities,” the dinner seeks to galvanise multi-sectoral buy-in for the government’s human settlements agenda.

According to the Ministry, this push comes as Zimbabwe reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable housing delivery at the recent first session of the UN-Habitat Executive Board in Nairobi, Kenya. Speaking at that forum, Hon. Prof Mavima noted that the Second Republic delivered one million houses during the NDS1 period (2020-2025) and is targeting another million by 2030 through collaboration with private sector stakeholders.

The NDS2 blueprint, which runs from 2026 to 2030, identifies “Infrastructure Development and Housing” as one of its ten national priorities. This strategic framework aims to consolidate gains made under NDS1 and accelerate Zimbabwe’s journey toward becoming an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

President Mnangagwa recently emphasised that orderly and planned human settlements are key enablers for inclusive economic growth. This vision is being supported by institutional efforts where the National Building Society recently recorded a surge in its mortgage book to US$52 million, alongside a US$3 million allocation for low-cost housing projects targeting civil servants.

The upcoming dinner at The Venue in Avondale intends to build on this momentum. As the government ramps up efforts to address a national housing backlog estimated to exceed 1.5 million units, Hon. Prof Mavima is expected to outline specific pathways for public-private partnerships and innovative financing models under the NDS2 framework.

Sponsorship spaces remain available for firms in construction, real estate, finance, and social development. The event is ticket-only, targeting senior executives, policymakers, and civic leaders.