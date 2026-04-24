Zim Targets Continental First in High-Stakes WHO Health Review

Zimbabwe will next week host a World Health Organization (WHO) benchmarking mission that could pave the way for the country to become the first in Africa to attain the highest level of medicines regulatory performance.

The assessment, due to take place from 27 April to 1 May will review the country’s medicines control systems and measure progress made by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ).

Announcing the visit, MCAZ Director-General Richard Rukwata said the mission represented an important moment for the country’s health sector.

“This mission marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s ongoing journey to strengthen its health systems, particularly in ensuring that all medical products available in our country are safe, effective, and of assured quality,” he said.

The WHO team is expected to reassess Zimbabwe’s regulatory framework using the organisation’s Global Benchmarking Tool.

It will also determine the country’s current maturity level, update its institutional development plan and refine its future regulatory roadmap.

Zimbabwe previously achieved WHO Maturity Level 3, which recognises a stable and well-functioning regulatory authority.

Officials now hope to progress to Maturity Level 4, the highest ranking, which signals a system committed to continuous improvement and global best practice.

Rukwata said reaching that level would place Zimbabwe at the forefront of medicines regulation on the continent.

“This upcoming benchmarking mission is the next step toward achieving Maturity Level 4, the highest level of regulatory performance. Achieving ML4 will make Zimbabwe the first country in Africa to reach such levels.” he said

He said the mission was closely linked to Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 2 and Vision 2030 which aim to improve healthcare systems and raise living standards.

“A strong medicines regulatory authority is fundamental to achieving this vision. Without effective regulation access to quality healthcare cannot be guaranteed,” Rukwata said.

The MCAZ is responsible for ensuring medicines, medical devices and related products sold in Zimbabwe are safe, effective and of good quality.

Rukwata also highlighted Zimbabwe’s role in regional health initiatives including the ZAZIBONA medicines registration programme in southern Africa and the African Medicines Agency.

He said strong regulation was essential to combat counterfeit medicines, improve access to treatment and build confidence in the health system.

“In essence, regulation is not a barrier – it is an enabler of safe and equitable healthcare,” he said.

The outcome of the WHO mission is expected to shape future reforms, investment and technical support for Zimbabwe’s health sector.