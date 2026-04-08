Warriors Set for London Showdown in Unity Cup 2026

Zimbabwe’s national football team is set for a rare international showcase in England after the Zimbabwe Football Association confirmed the Warriors’ participation in the 2026 Unity Cup.

The four-nation tournament will be held in London from 26 to 30 May at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC.

According to ZIFA, the competition will feature Zimbabwe alongside Nigeria, Jamaica and India marking the Warriors’ first time playing in England in a tournament of this nature.

Zimbabwe will face Nigeria in the opening semi-final on 26 May while Jamaica will take on India a day later.

Both matches are scheduled for evening kick-offs, with the winners progressing to the final on 30 May.

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi described the tournament as a landmark moment.

“The Unity Cup is a landmark moment for Zimbabwe football. It reflects our ambition to compete, grow and test ourselves at a high international level,” he said.

The Unity Cup, previously staged in 2004, has evolved into a celebration of football and cultural identity, particularly for diaspora communities.

ZIFA says the event presents a unique chance for Zimbabwean supporters in the UK to rally behind the national team on foreign soil.

Warriors captain Marvelous Nakamba said the occasion carries special significance.

“It is always an honour to represent Zimbabwe, and playing in London in front of our supporters in the diaspora makes this occasion even more special,” he said.

Head coach Marian Marinica welcomed the tournament as an opportunity to measure the team against diverse international opponents.

“This is a strong platform for us as a team and an important chance to represent Zimbabwe with pride on an international stage,” he said.

The announcement signals a renewed push by Zimbabwe Football Association to raise the profile of Zimbabwean football and provide the national team with greater exposure.

With tickets already on sale, organisers are expecting strong attendance particularly from diaspora communities eager to see the Warriors compete on one of football’s biggest stages.