Minister GUC Gospel Show Venue Change

Organisers of the highly anticipated gospel show featuring Minister GUC have announced a change of venue.

The show, originally scheduled to take place at the Celebration Centre, will now be held at Belgravia Sports Club on 18 April 2023.

According to the organisers, the change in venue was made to accommodate the overwhelming demand for tickets and to ensure that all worshipers have the opportunity to experience the minister’s powerful message of hope and inspiration.

“We are thrilled to see the level of excitement and anticipation surrounding Minister GUC’s upcoming show in Zimbabwe,” said SetUp Events Public Relations manager, Rudo Magwenzi.

“We understand that many worshipers have expressed interest in attending the ‘Heroes of Faith Concert’ so we made the decision to move to a larger venue to ensure that everyone has the chance to attend.

Belgravia Sports Club is the perfect venue to host such a high-profile event and we are confident that it will provide an exceptional experience for all attendees.”

Minister GUC is known for his dynamic performances and has been recognised for his powerful worship and messages of hope and inspiration.

His music has touched the hearts of people from all backgrounds and has been well-received in many countries around the world.

“We are excited to welcome Minister GUC to Zimbabwe and look forward to an unforgettable performance at the Belgravia Sports Club.

We are confident that this change of venue will be well received, and we are looking forward to an amazing night of worship and celebration,” said Rudo Magwenzi.

Ticket holders for the original venue will be able to use their tickets at the Belgravia Sports Club.

Heroes of Faith Concert will take place from 1300 to 1930hrs

Additional tickets are now available for purchase at Word Pharmacy (Kwame Nkrumah & Leopold Takawira) for $20 standard, special group bundle of 10 tickets $150, VIP is going for $50 and VVIP for $70 which includes a Worship Seminar on the 15th of April.

