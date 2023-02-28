fbpx
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
PSL New-boys In Tricky Matches As Local Football Returns

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has released the 2023 season fixtures with two stadiums condemned for failing to meet the minimum stadium requirements.

In a statement, PSL Communications and liaison officer Kudzai Bare said the 2023 season will commence on March 18.

“The 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to commence on Saturday 18 March 2023. Please be advised that Ascot Stadium and Vengere Stadium have failed to meet the minimum stadium requirements as set by the ZIFA Club Licensing First Instance Body. The stadia will not host PSL matches until the necessary requirements are met,” said Bare.

Meanwhile, newly promoted teams will face tricky fixtures on match day one with Chipinge based Green Fuel making the long trip to face the miracle boys Yadah.

Returnees Hwange FC will host Dynamos at the Colliery whilst Gweru based debutants Sheasham face off with Chicken Inn.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s new paymasters Simba Bhora will take on defending champions FC Platinum with the former Dynamos coach reviving his rivalry with Norman Mapeza.

The battle of the barracks will see army sides Cranborne Bullets locking horns with Black Rhinos whilst Highlanders host Kariba based ZPC Kariba with Bulawayo Chiefs hosting Ngezi Platinum and Caps United face a tricky encounter against the Gem Boys, Manica Diamonds.

Chiredzi based Triangle will host Herentals at Gibbo Stadium to complete a blockbuster weekend of football matches.

The famous Battle of Zimbabwe between Highlanders and Dynamos will take place on Match Day 5 while the Harare Derby between Caps United and Dynamos will take place on Match Day 7.

