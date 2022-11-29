Minister Mahendere, Takesure Zamar To Headline Travis Greene Concert

Organisers of the highly anticipated Travis Greene Concert in Harare have announced gospel sensations Minister Mahendere, Takesure Zamar Ncube, Joyful Praise Choir, Psalmist Hubert C and the iconic Pastor Bonnie as supporting acts.

The American singer is billed to perform at the Celebration Centre on December 10.

Speaking on the announcement, Set-Up Events’ Rudo Magwenzi said, “come expectant of a miracle as the Shift is an opportunity for us to worship together and close the year on a high. We have selected a line-up of seasoned performers and worshipers that we believe are going to add a new dimension to the show.”

Meanwhile, tickets to the concert have been reduced to US$20 courtesy of the Grammy-nominated American singer Travis Green.

“We have received a sponsorship package from the main guest artist Pastor Travis Green which saw us reducing the price of our tickets to accommodate more worshipers,” said Magwenzi.

“We are also blessed to continue getting sponsors of this magnificent event which include Celebration Conferencing Centre, Ezulwini Resorts, Star FM and more, all of these are actively participating in the pricing model.”

In a message to Zimbabwe, Pastor Travis Greene explained the sponsorship package.

“I have some really exciting news for you! I love Zimbabwe so much and believe in what God is doing in your nation, I have decided to sponsor a limited number of tickets for this event at a very special price.”

“You can now get a standard ticket at only US$20 and a group discount for every 10 tickets you buy, you only pay US$150 which works out to US$15 a ticket.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

