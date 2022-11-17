MDC Says Zim Already Practicing A Commonwealth Approach  

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) says the country is already practicing a Commonwealth approach following the recognition of the official post of the leader of the opposition in Parliamentary democracy.

In a statement, party national spokesperson Witness Dube said the party fully supports and firmly believe that rejoining the Commonwealth will broaden the growth of democracy.

“The MDC is greatly honored and privileged to have been invited by the Commonwealth delegation whose visit was aimed at assessing the re-admission of our country back into the Commonwealth. We fully support and firmly believe that rejoining the Commonwealth will broaden the growth of democracy through peer encouragement with other progressive member states.

“Among other positives, our country is already practicing a Commonwealth approach to parliamentary democracy which recognizes an official post given to the leader of the main opposition party in parliament as provided for in Section 151 of Zimbabwe’s Constitution,” said Dube.

He said the visit by the Commonwealth delegation is presents an opportunity for the country to align the 2013 Constitution and also reconsider the Private Voluntary Organisations and Patriotic Bills.

“Furthermore, the visit presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to similarly reconsider the full and unconditional implementation of the 2013 Constitution as a deliberate effort to abundantly democratize our country. In the same spirit, government should also ponder on revisiting the current PVO and Patriotic bills which are threatening the closure of democratic space. The re-engagement efforts and an all-inclusive approach by the visiting delegation resonates well with our party policy of Dialogue and Rational disputation,” he said.

The Commonwealth delegation led by the Assistant Secretary-General, Prof. Luis Franceschi is in the country for a week-long visit (12-17 November) aimed at assessing progress made by Zimbabwe following an application submitted in 2018 for re-admission into the club.

