Mugabe, Tilda Unqualified To Reveal DNA Results: Lab Council

The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ) says Tinashe Mugabe and Tilda Moyo who broadcast popular DNA shows, The Closure DNA and Tilder Live Show, respectively, are not qualified to publicize paternity results.

In a statement released this Friday, MLCSCZ chairman Chari Mubvumbi Ranganayi said the duo is not professionally qualified to issue tests results.

“Global DNA Zimbabwe and Expedite DNA Zimbabwe are registered with Council as DNA collection sites and not testing sites. According to the Health Professions Act, medical laboratory test is requested for by qualified and registered clinicians.

“Upon successful completion of the testing process, the test results are sent back to the requesting clinicians who are qualified to advise patients and clients in an ethical manner. Professional Code of Conducts of various health professionals in Zimbabwe clearly states that divulging either orally or in writing, any information concerning a patient/client test result ought not to be divulged to third parties except where so required by law.

“Mr Tinashe Mugabe of Global DNA of The Closure DNA Show and Jane of Expedite DNA Zimbabwe Tilder Live Zim Show are not registered members of the Medical Laboratory & Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe nor sister Health Professional Councils in Zimbabwe.

“Mr Tinashe Mugabe and Jane are not professionally qualified nor competent to issue those test results. Therefore, the Medical Laboratory & Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe condemns such unethical practice on the poor and the marginalised population by Global DNA Zimbabwe and Expedite DNA Zimbabwe,” said Ranganayi

The council added “The Medical Laboratory & Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe urges the Zimbabwean population not to be coerced into receiving Paternity results in such an unprofessional manner.