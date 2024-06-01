Croco Motors Nissan scoops top gong at Ignition Awards

Croco Motors Nissan recently added another feather to its cap, after winning the prestigious Best Dealer New Sales in Sub-Saharan Africa Award at the Nissan Ignition Awards, held in Johannesburg.

The company is an authorised and registered Nissan dealer retailing vehicles, parts and accessories and undertaking vehicle service in Zimbabwe.

The awards were held on May 24 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa where top Nissan dealerships from across the region were in attendance.

This accolade is a testament to Croco Motors Nissan’s relentless dedication to delivering outstanding service, cutting-edge vehicle innovation, and unparalleled customer satisfaction among all the Nissan Zimbabwe dealers and being distinguished among other Nissan Motors Africa dealers as well.

“Croco Motors Nissan is devoted to building lasting relationships with their customers. This award celebrates their achievements and reinforces our promise to deliver top-notch service, innovative vehicles, and a superior ownership experience,” group head of marketing and customer experience, Tashinga Wesley Gomera said.

“Croco Motors Nissan remains committed to continuing their journey of excellence, ensuring customers always receive the best,” Gomera added.

Winning this esteemed award underscores the entire Croco Nissan team’s hard work, passion, and commitment. Croco Motors strives to provide the highest quality vehicles and exceptional customer service, ensuring clients enjoy the ultimate Nissan experience.

This recognition highlights Croco Motors Nissan’s position as the country’s market leader for the Nissan brand, reaffirming their dedication to excellence in every aspect of their business.

The Ignition Awards are an annual event held by Nissan South Africa to celebrate and recognise dealerships for their achievements during the year.

Croco Motors Nissan has been making major inroads in promoting the Nissan brand on the local market over the years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

