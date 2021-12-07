Mwonzora Denies Reports He Wants To Be PM

Opposition MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has denied reports circulating on social media platforms that he was lobbying to suspend the 2023 elections as part of an arrangement that will see him being appointed the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

This followed a social media post made by Mwonzora’s account where he intimated that there will not be elections in 2023 as he is set to become the Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

The MDC-T party has since announced that Mwonzora’s social media accounts were hacked while urging people to ignore the post being made.

Mwonzora has followed up with a post on his Facebook account where he dismissed the reports as a lie while insisting that his party will attain power through constitutional means.

“There is a lie being peddled through social media that I said I wanted to be Prime Minister of Zimbabwe and did not want elections to be held in the country. The position of the MDC T is that it wants to attain political power through peaceful, democratic, and constitutional means.

“Thereafter, it will govern differently and change the lives of the Zimbabwean people for the better. We have maintained that we want free and fair elections but these have to be preceded by comprehensive reforms. These reforms have to be attained through an inclusive, genuine, and unconditional dialogue. Given that most of these reforms are legislative, with enough political will they can be achieved before the by-elections,” said Mwonzora

He said the falsehoods were part of a smear campaign by those who hate competition since his party has started its candidate selection process ahead of the March 2022 by-elections.

“To that end, the MDCT has started its candidate selection process which has attracted men and women of unquestionable integrity and competence. The new falsehoods are just part of a smear campaign by people who hate democracy and competition. What is clear is that the march of the MDCT towards winning the democratic struggle and achieving greatness is unstoppable. The hate and propaganda have clearly not worked,” he said.

Mwonzora said his social media accounts had been hacked and information emanating from the accounts was not generating from him.

“The enemies of democracy have in the last two weeks been hacking my social media accounts and in some cases have posted information not coming from me. Some newspapers have failed to give me the right of reply before publishing clearly false information hurtful to me and the party. This is unprofessional and unconstitutional. However, no one can break our resolve. No amount of hate, propaganda and outright lies can defeat an idea whose hour is come. Zimbabweans are enthusiastically embracing our message. Victory is certain,” said Mwonzora